MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

See Photos: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are having the best time on their anniversary trip to Japan!

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 20:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Japan

It's Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's 10th wedding anniversary. The couple is currently in Japan having a great time together.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra steal a kiss. Pic/Instagram: theshilpashetty
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra steal a kiss. Pic/Instagram: theshilpashetty

It's been 10 years since Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple celebrates their 10th wedding anniversary today, and for their special milestone, have taken a trip to Japan to spend some quality time together. Shilpa Shetty has shared some moments from her trip to keep her fans updated about what she's up to.

The sweetest moment she shared was a boomerang video of her kissing husband Raj Kundra in a leafy lane in Japan. She captioned the video as, "Living on Love and Fresh air... literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto... but also caught a kiss in time. Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9... 10 years!! and not counting"

Shilpa smattered her Insta post with a few cute hashtags like #happiness #10years #nofilter #kissoflove #soulmates #japandiaries

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onNov 21, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

Shilpa Also shared a few Instagram stories from her amazing trip. One of the stories features her in a bullet train with her husband.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Knowing Shilpa Shetty and her love for dessert, not having a photo with a sweet treat was unlikely. Shilpa Shetty shared this photo of her bingeing on some matcha ice-cream speckled with edible gold flecks.

Ice Cream

Looks good, doesn't it? The fitness enthusiast then went on to share an Insta story of husband Raj Kundra drooling over his dessert, which looks like a pastry of some kind.

Raj Kundra

We can't wait for Shilpa Shetty to share more pictures and videos from her Japan trip. The couple, who has been married for 10 years now, and share a son, Viaan, seem to be falling even more in love with each other with each passing day. Here's wishing them a happy wedding anniversary!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

shilpa shettyraj kundrajapanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Salman Khan, Govinda, Shilpa Shetty Kundra Welcome Bappa In Style

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK