See Photos: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are having the best time on their anniversary trip to Japan!

It's been 10 years since Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple celebrates their 10th wedding anniversary today, and for their special milestone, have taken a trip to Japan to spend some quality time together. Shilpa Shetty has shared some moments from her trip to keep her fans updated about what she's up to.

The sweetest moment she shared was a boomerang video of her kissing husband Raj Kundra in a leafy lane in Japan. She captioned the video as, "Living on Love and Fresh air... literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto... but also caught a kiss in time. Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9... 10 years!! and not counting"

Shilpa smattered her Insta post with a few cute hashtags like #happiness #10years #nofilter #kissoflove #soulmates #japandiaries

Shilpa Also shared a few Instagram stories from her amazing trip. One of the stories features her in a bullet train with her husband.

Knowing Shilpa Shetty and her love for dessert, not having a photo with a sweet treat was unlikely. Shilpa Shetty shared this photo of her bingeing on some matcha ice-cream speckled with edible gold flecks.

Looks good, doesn't it? The fitness enthusiast then went on to share an Insta story of husband Raj Kundra drooling over his dessert, which looks like a pastry of some kind.

We can't wait for Shilpa Shetty to share more pictures and videos from her Japan trip. The couple, who has been married for 10 years now, and share a son, Viaan, seem to be falling even more in love with each other with each passing day. Here's wishing them a happy wedding anniversary!

