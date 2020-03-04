See Photos: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans; Tiger Shroff gives her a special surprise

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are having a fantastic week. And no, it's not just about the release of their upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The actors turned a year older this week. While Tiger celebrated his birthday on March 2, Shraddha rang in her special day on March 3.

On the occasion of Shraddha's birthday, Tiger decided to throw in a surprise for her and arranged a special cake. Not only this, brought together Shraddha's 100 super excited fans under her building. An excited Shraddha happily cut the cake with Tiger and her fans in attendance. Check out the picture here:

Shraddha looked like a ray of sunshine in her white printed dress, while Tiger looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants.

Following this, Tiger and 40 dancers performed an impromptu flash mob on her three songs outside the actresses' residence. These sweet surprises definitely made the day very special where Shraddha could not stop gushing over the abundance of love she was pampered with, making it a memorable birthday!

Earlier in the day, Shraddha celebrated her special day with orphans and specially-abled children. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a collage of some adorable pictures and videos and gave us an insight into her lovely birthday celebrations, where she cut the cake with the teachers and students of the Ashadaan Missionaries of Charity, located in the Byculla area of Mumbai.

On the other hand, Tiger celebrated his birthday with the media while promoting Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a basic black t-shirt, paired with a casual jacket and blue denim.

Speaking of Baaghi 3, apart from Tiger, Disha Patani also jumps into the field to do tons of action and lots of dance. Baaghi 3 is all set to release this week on March 6 and is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from the duo, we will see Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

