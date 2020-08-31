See Photos: Shraddha Kapoor gets nostalgic as Stree completes two years

Behind the scenes of Stree, Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Shraddha Kapoor

It's been raining anniversaries for Shraddha Kapoor's films and today, we have Stree, where Shraddha's mysterious character won hearts. The actress was seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi and this trio gave us a great laugh and also induced some chills.

Marking the second anniversary of Stree, Shraddha shared some fun images on her social media. Shraddha took to her social media and said," #2YearsOfStree, @rajkummar_rao @amarkaushik @pankajtripathi @aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @maddockfilms." (sic)

Have a look at her post right here:

The actress shared a carousel of images of stills from the film and some BTS too. The song Milegi Milegi had become a huge hit and with those unique moves, Shraddha made heads turn and won hearts too.

Shraddha's mysterious character hasn't been solved yet but the audiences are having a great time celebrating the anniversary. Did you also know that Shraddha is the first actress to lead the role in a horror comedy?

The actress is now preparing for her character in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

