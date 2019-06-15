See photos: Shriya Saran's holidaying with husband Andrei Koscheev
Shriya Saran is having a romantic holiday in Machu Picchu with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The actress has shared some photos on social media
Shriya Saran is no longer keeping husband Andrei Koscheev out of the public eye. The actor, who tied the knot with the Russian tennis player-entrepreneur in March 2018, has been sharing holiday pictures on Instagram. Yesterday, she posted a picture with him in Machu Picchu, Peru.
There is also a snapshot from their earlier destination, Mexico. The Drishyam (2015) actor has not been seen with him in public. But holiday pictures are all about sharing with family, friends and fans.
Check out Shriya's vacation photos here:
View this post on Instagram
My heart beat âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
This one's clicked by Andrei himself!
View this post on Instagram
Withlove from Peru ! Best Phographer @andreikoscheev Look who’s smiling with me.
She also shared some photos from her Colombia visit:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Colombia is heaven on earth. ðÂÂÂ riding is our new love.
