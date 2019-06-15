See photos: Shriya Saran's holidaying with husband Andrei Koscheev

Updated: Jun 15, 2019, 11:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shriya Saran is having a romantic holiday in Machu Picchu with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The actress has shared some photos on social media

Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran is no longer keeping husband Andrei Koscheev out of the public eye. The actor, who tied the knot with the Russian tennis player-entrepreneur in March 2018, has been sharing holiday pictures on Instagram. Yesterday, she posted a picture with him in Machu Picchu, Peru.

There is also a snapshot from their earlier destination, Mexico. The Drishyam (2015) actor has not been seen with him in public. But holiday pictures are all about sharing with family, friends and fans.

Check out Shriya's vacation photos here:

This one's clicked by Andrei himself!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Withlove from Peru ! Best Phographer @andreikoscheev Look who’s smiling with me.

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 onJun 13, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

She also shared some photos from her Colombia visit:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Colombia ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 onMay 31, 2019 at 4:06pm PDT

 

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Colombia is heaven on earth. ðÂÂÂ riding is our new love.

A post shared by @ shriya_saran1109 onJun 2, 2019 at 4:21pm PDT

