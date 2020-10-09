See Photos: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak celebrates her 20th birthday in the most fun way!

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, turned 20 yesterday, October 8. Palak had a fun birthday bash with her friends and shared some pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Palak can be seen wearing a chic nude-coloured off-shoulder mini dress, and she accessorised it simply with a choker neckpiece and tiny stud earrings. With glowy makeup and her hair tumbling around her shoulders, Palak sure looked stunning!

Take a look at the photos below:

View this post on Instagram 20 :) A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) onOct 8, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

Looks like Palak had a gala time with her friends! Mum Shweta Tiwari, too, shared a sweet birthday note for her 'Sr Tiwari' on Instagram. Sharing some pictures, Shweta wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm. She's a Badass with a big HEART @palaktiwarii sr.Tiwari"

A few days ago, on October 4, Shweta Tiwari, too, celebrated her birthday. The actress had tested positive for coronavirus on September 23, and had to quarantine till October 1. She said in an interview, "I have quarantined myself. Palak is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?"

