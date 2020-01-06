See Photos: Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan set family goals with their snowy vacation
Sussanne Khan along with Hrithik Roshan and the rest of the Roshan family is on a vacation. The interior designer has shared some photos from the trip; take a look!
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are perfect examples of the kind of people who always keep their families first. Even after the couple parted ways after being married for 14 years, Sussanne and Hrithik remain friendly and are frequently seen out on movie outings with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Now, Sussanne Khan has shared some photos on Instagram that show her enjoying a snowy French Alps vacation with the Roshan family. This is what she captioned the photos, "The 'Modern' Family.
2 boys, A Mom and A Dad, Cousins and brothers, Sisters, Grandparents, Grand uncle n aunt, And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes (sic)"
Looks like the family had quite a lot of fun on their holiday! All bundled up in winter gear, the family, including Sussanne and Hrithik, look ready to ski.
Two photos that speak volumes about the bond that the Roshan family shares. Hrithik poses with his son for a sunny photo, while veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan poses with his wife Pinky.
Sussanne Khan shares a close relationship with Hrithik's family. Seen posing with the Super 30 actor's sister Sunaina and mother Pinky, while the second picture features Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan with wife Kanchan.
Sussanne along with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and daughter Suranika, Rajesh Roshan, Kanchan Roshan and daughter Pashmina rang in the New Year in Rhones Alps, France.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan gave us two blockbuster movies in 2019 - Super 30 and War. Hrithik hasn't announced any projects for this year, but we're sure the actor will have something for us soon enough.
Sussanne Khan was snapped at Mumbai Airport with her sons Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan, as they returned from their French alps vacation. Sussanne along with ex-husband actor Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and daughter Suranika rang in the New Year in Rhones Alps, France. (All photos/Yogen Shah)
Hrithik Roshan's airport fashion was on point. The WAR actor looked dashing in a black leather jacket paired with grey denim and funky cap.
In picture: Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are seen giving a goodbye hug at the Airport.
Like father like son, Hrehaan Roshan's fashion sense too oozed style. The star kid's high boots caught our attention. They look super-cool, don't they?
Hridhaan Roshan too looked smart in a super-comfy yet stylish outfit. The little one opted for a white striped tee, slightly ripped jeans, black hoodie, and high boots.
Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan have remained close friends even after they split up after 14 long years in 2014. It takes a big heart and an open mind to remain friends with someone you used to love but aren't together with anymore.
In picture: Rakesh Roshan with his grandchildren - Hridhaan (left) and Sunaina Roshan's daughter Suranika Roshan (right) at Mumbai Airport.
Another couple that was spotted together at the airport was Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who were holidaying in London. Jain starred in Qaidi Band (2017) and is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. There has been tattle about him and the Marjaavaan (2019) actor for a while.
It looks like they no longer want to keep their relationship under wraps. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria let the paps click them together.
