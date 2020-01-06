See Photos: Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan set family goals with their snowy vacation

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan are perfect examples of the kind of people who always keep their families first. Even after the couple parted ways after being married for 14 years, Sussanne and Hrithik remain friendly and are frequently seen out on movie outings with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Now, Sussanne Khan has shared some photos on Instagram that show her enjoying a snowy French Alps vacation with the Roshan family. This is what she captioned the photos, "The 'Modern' Family.

2 boys, A Mom and A Dad, Cousins and brothers, Sisters, Grandparents, Grand uncle n aunt, And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering. 2020 here we come... Processing our best while carving the slopes (sic)"

Looks like the family had quite a lot of fun on their holiday! All bundled up in winter gear, the family, including Sussanne and Hrithik, look ready to ski.

Two photos that speak volumes about the bond that the Roshan family shares. Hrithik poses with his son for a sunny photo, while veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan poses with his wife Pinky.

Sussanne Khan shares a close relationship with Hrithik's family. Seen posing with the Super 30 actor's sister Sunaina and mother Pinky, while the second picture features Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan with wife Kanchan.

Sussanne along with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and daughter Suranika, Rajesh Roshan, Kanchan Roshan and daughter Pashmina rang in the New Year in Rhones Alps, France.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan gave us two blockbuster movies in 2019 - Super 30 and War. Hrithik hasn't announced any projects for this year, but we're sure the actor will have something for us soon enough.

