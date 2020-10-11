See photos: Taapsee Pannu's exotic Maldivian vacation will fill you with wanderlust

Taapsee Pannu is having a ball of a time in the Maldives, as she is vacationing with her sister Shagun Pannu. The actress has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from the exotic beach destination. Setting out some major sister vacation goals, Taapsee on Saturday shared a new picture with her sister Shagun.

The 'Thappad' actor took to Instagram to share the picture which sees the two sisters seated against the backdrop of a serene blue sea. While Taapsee is seen all decked up in a white coloured tube dress, her sister is seen wearing a grey coloured T-shirt dress.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ #Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica #TapcTravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onOct 10, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

The picture suggests that the duo had got themselves clicked while they were seated for a brunch. Taapsee chose to only keep sun and lip emojis in the caption without revealing much about the vacation.

Taapsee had taken off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania on Tuesday. A look at some more pictures shared by the actress from her trip ever since she took off from India.

She gave a quirky caption to the below picture. Wrote Taapsee, "I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........ Ringing out the bad times!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onOct 9, 2020 at 9:22pm PDT

A video from her snorkelling experience. She wrote in the caption: Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onOct 9, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

One of the most liked pictures from Taapsee's Maldives trip is this! She captioned it, "While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) onOct 8, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT

Another beautiful picture from the mesmeric location:

Taapsee's vaction pictures have indeed filled us with wanderlust. What about you?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever