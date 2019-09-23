See Photos: Taapsee Pannu's playful mood on Saand Ki Aankh sets will tickle your funnybone

After creating a successful impact at the box office with Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for the release of her next film Saand Ki Aankh. This flick features Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee portraying the characters of living legends Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, who took up sharpshooting at the age of 50.

Recently, Taapsee shared inside pictures from the sets that will make you laugh aloud. In the images, we can see the Mulk actress playing with a buffalo (yes, you have heard it right). While she was enjoying candid moments with the animal, the actress got scared and made a dash when the buffalo stood on its feet.

Sharing the funny incident on Instagram, she wrote, "When YOU are in a playful mood but the same does not apply to the one you wanna play with! #RunForLife #SaandKiAankh."

Her co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. In one the pictures, we can see the hand of the Lust Stories actress full of cow dung. She captioned the image, "She doesn't have nail polish but cow dung on her nails."

In another image, Bhumi shared a picture in which she and Taapsee can be seen all dressed up for a scene. The image also includes Saand ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. She captioned the image, "The three Mastketeers!."

The film revolves around the Chandro (Taapsee Pannu) and Prakashi (Bhumi) who take up shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future. They did not want their daughters to go through a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous, as they discovered their own skill of being exceptional shooters. Despite all odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their veteran professional life as shooters.

The film also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar and Shaad Randhawa. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

