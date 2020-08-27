See Photos: Thalapathy Vijay's niece Sneha Britto and Atharvaa Murali's brother Akash get married

There have been quite a few weddings that have happened during this lockdown in the last five months. The first wedding that comes to mind is that of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj that happened this month only. And now, another couple has tied the knot. The couple in question is Thalapathy Vijay's niece Sneha Britto and Atharvaa Murali's brother Akash.

A fan club of Atharvaa Murali shared a lot of posts and pictures on its Instagram account and they don't look anything less than dreamy. In the first post shared by the account, the couple could be seen at a gathering with family and were all smiles for the special occasion. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy married lifeâ¤ @akashmurali11 @snehabritto A post shared by atharvaa starboyâ­ (@atharvaastarboy) onAug 25, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

In the second post that the account shared, the bride and the groom struck a lovely pose for the paparazzi, the groom was smiling and the bride could be seen shying. It was indeed a lovely moment. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Happy married life @akashmurali11 â¤ @snehabritto A post shared by atharvaa starboyâ­ (@atharvaastarboy) onAug 26, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

And it was time for a family picture in the last post, here it is:

Coming to Vijay, he's one of the biggest Superstars of the South Indian film industry with one massive blockbuster after another to his credit. He made his debut in 1992 and went on to become a huge star with his massive hits. His next release as an actor is Master.

