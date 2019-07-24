See photos: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a tattoo star
Like her brother, Krishna Shroff is also a fitness freak. She often takes to social media to share inspiring photos or videos of herself working out.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff might not have shown much interest in her brother or father Jackie Shroff's profession, but she surely is a star when it comes to flaunting tattoos. She has stars on her wrist and a fairy godmother shining on her hand, apart from colourful flowers inked right below her navel.
Fairy godmother
Colourful flowers:
It seems, however, she wants to steer clear of acting. "When it comes to acting, I have always been clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person," Krishna told the media last November.
"I like my zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends I have known for almost 20 years now and it's just me and them in my own little bubble," she said.
