Search

See photos: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a tattoo star

Updated: Jul 24, 2019, 16:47 IST | IANS

Like her brother, Krishna Shroff is also a fitness freak. She often takes to social media to share inspiring photos or videos of herself working out.

See photos: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a tattoo star
Krishna Shroff (Picture/Krishna Shroff's official Instagram account)

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff might not have shown much interest in her brother or father Jackie Shroff's profession, but she surely is a star when it comes to flaunting tattoos. She has stars on her wrist and a fairy godmother shining on her hand, apart from colourful flowers inked right below her navel.

Like her brother, she is also a fitness freak. She often takes to social media to share inspiring photos or videos of herself working out.

Fairy godmother

Colourful flowers:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

ðÂ¥¥, anyone?

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) onSep 29, 2018 at 6:40am PDT

It seems, however, she wants to steer clear of acting. "When it comes to acting, I have always been clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person," Krishna told the media last November.

"I like my zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends I have known for almost 20 years now and it's just me and them in my own little bubble," she said.

Also Read: This throwback photo of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff shared by Tiger is too precious

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Krishna Shroffbollywood news

Tara Sutaria comments on Marjaavaan's clash with Tiger Shroff's War

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK