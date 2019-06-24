See photos: TV actress Pooja Sharma's newborn baby girl is super adorable
TV actor Pooja Sharma of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame has been blessed with a baby girl. Her husband, Pushkar Pandit, shared a few images of the newborn
TV actor Pooja Sharma of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame has been blessed with a baby girl. Her husband, Pushkar Pandit, shared a few images of the newborn, and the pictures are sure to melt your heart.
Pushkar Pandit took to Instagram to share the pictures of their newborn with their first daughter, Viiyana. He captioned the photos: "My two little angels.. Could not have asked for anything more... viiyana giving a warm welcome to her little sister.. #completefamily #proudfatheroftwo #littleangels Thnk you GOD thnk you @realpooja"
How cute are the pictures? Little Viiyana can be seen looking lovingly upon her baby sister, kissing her sweetly and simply being happy for having got a partner in crime!
Pooja Sharma had been frequently sharing pictures on Instagram to update her fans and followers about her pregnancy. She shared photos of herself while still pregnant, smiling away for the camera. Pooja wrote, "Cheeks getting chubbier Eyes getting smaller #pregnancychronicles"
View this post on Instagram
Cheeks getting chubbier Eyes getting smaller #pregnancychronicles Dress by - @momtobe_in
Pooja Sharma married Pushkar Pandit in February 2016. The actress is well known for her roles in TV shows such as Ruk Jaana Nahi, which also marked her debut in television, Diya Aur Baati Hum and the recent one being Tu Mera Hero.
Also read: Telly tattle: Dance India Dance judge Bosco gets injured; Rohit Shetty to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 10
Top entertainment stories of the day
- Salman, Iulia, Sohail, Seema, Alizeh Agnihotri party at Arbaaz Khan's Bandra residence
- Stars who married non-filmy members of Bollywood families
- Anubhav Sinha on Karni Sena's threat for Article 15 release: Filmmakers can't be constantly bullied
- Mother-daughter day out: Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna's salon outing in Juhu
- Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor stranded on Austrian Alps due to heavy rains
- Six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal wins Super Dancer - Chapter 3
- Babies day out: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with Nisha, Asher and Noah
- JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta on digital war drama: Different actor for each biopic
- Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- 26-week-pregnant Amy Jackson working out is truly a Monday motivation
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani surprise fans at a theatre