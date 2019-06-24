See photos: TV actress Pooja Sharma's newborn baby girl is super adorable

television

TV actor Pooja Sharma of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame has been blessed with a baby girl. Her husband, Pushkar Pandit, shared a few images of the newborn

Pooja Sharma's baby girl. Pic/instagram.com/ppandiit

TV actor Pooja Sharma of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame has been blessed with a baby girl. Her husband, Pushkar Pandit, shared a few images of the newborn, and the pictures are sure to melt your heart.

Pushkar Pandit took to Instagram to share the pictures of their newborn with their first daughter, Viiyana. He captioned the photos: "My two little angels.. Could not have asked for anything more... viiyana giving a warm welcome to her little sister.. #completefamily #proudfatheroftwo #littleangels Thnk you GOD thnk you @realpooja"

How cute are the pictures? Little Viiyana can be seen looking lovingly upon her baby sister, kissing her sweetly and simply being happy for having got a partner in crime!

Pooja Sharma had been frequently sharing pictures on Instagram to update her fans and followers about her pregnancy. She shared photos of herself while still pregnant, smiling away for the camera. Pooja wrote, "Cheeks getting chubbier Eyes getting smaller #pregnancychronicles"

Pooja Sharma married Pushkar Pandit in February 2016. The actress is well known for her roles in TV shows such as Ruk Jaana Nahi, which also marked her debut in television, Diya Aur Baati Hum and the recent one being Tu Mera Hero.

