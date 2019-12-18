See Photos: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor dance their hearts out with fans at Street Dancer trailer launch

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi-starrer Street Dancer 3D are leaving no stone unturned to impress their fans. They began the promotions by sharing fun posters of the star cast which kept the audience excited. On Wednesday, the makers released the trailer of the third instalment of the hit franchise.

The trailer launch was a bit different this time. Keeping up the uniqueness factor, Varun, Shraddha, Nora, Prabhudeva, director Remo D'Souza, and producer Bhushan Kumar hopped into an open bus and interacted with the fans. Not only this, but the star cast also danced their hearts out with the fans. Check out the pictures:



Varun Dhawan at the trailer launch

Shraddha looked stunning in her white checkered mini dress, while Nora looked cute in a white dress with a black belt. Varun donned a grey sweatshirt and checkered pants.



The star cast made the trailer launch event memorable for their fans

Director Remo too joined the party and showed off his dancing skills to the eager fans.



Street Dancer 3D has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas ABCD and ABCD 2

The star cast made the trailer launch event memorable for their fans. Street Dancer 3D is touted to be India's biggest dance film ever, and the scale shows it indeed is.



Also starring Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020

Street Dancer 3D marks the return of Varun and Shraddha, who made us groove to their moves in the second instalment of ABCD. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates