See photos: Virat-Anushka, Hardik-Natasa chill at home on New Year
Indian sports stars wished for hope and joy as they shared New Year photos on Instagram
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and friends: "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021."
View this post on Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues: "Even tho the year has ended, His faithfulness, love and goodness hasn't! Happy new year peeps!! Sending loads of love across. #thebestisyettocome."
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap: "Happy wala new year sabko. #love #happynewyear2021."
View this post on Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar: "As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let's carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. #HappyNewYear!"
PV Sindhu: "Happy New Year everyone. May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door."
Cheteshwar and Puja Pujara: "2020 has been a year of myriad emotions: of uncertainty, concern, safety, patience, resilience...but most of all of feeling truly grateful and blessed. Here's hoping the New Year brings more love, light, good health and happiness to you all. Stay safe and have a great year!"
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe