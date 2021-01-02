See photos: Virat-Anushka, Hardik-Natasa chill at home on New Year

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and friends: "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021."

Jemimah Rodrigues: "Even tho the year has ended, His faithfulness, love and goodness hasn't! Happy new year peeps!! Sending loads of love across. #thebestisyettocome."

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap: "Happy wala new year sabko. #love #happynewyear2021."

Sachin Tendulkar: "As we start afresh, hoping for a safer and happier 2021, let's carry forward invaluable lessons from last year: to be consciously grateful for things and not take mother nature for granted. To value relationships and to keep in touch with our loved ones. #HappyNewYear!"

PV Sindhu: "Happy New Year everyone. May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door."

Cheteshwar and Puja Pujara: "2020 has been a year of myriad emotions: of uncertainty, concern, safety, patience, resilience...but most of all of feeling truly grateful and blessed. Here's hoping the New Year brings more love, light, good health and happiness to you all. Stay safe and have a great year!"

