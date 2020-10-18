See photos: When spiritual leader and author Sadhguru met Will Smith

Hollywood superstar Will Smith and his family recently spent some quality time with Indian spiritual leader and author Sadhguru. Photographs released by the Isha Foundation founder on social media show the two seem to have had a heart to heart conversation.

The images hint at various moods of Will Smith, sometimes pensive while listening to Sadhguru and at other times in a jolly mood.

Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/vaRMhbH1HU — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 16, 2020

Sharing the photographs of their meeting on his verified Twitter account, Sadhguru wrote: "Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith."

Smith was last seen in "Bad Boys For Life", the third part of the buddy cop film series, "Bad Boys", which released earlier this year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had shared a photograph on her verified Twitter account where she is seen meditating along with actress Juhi Chawla and spiritual leader Sadhguru. The photograph was clicked during her visit to the Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi. The spiritual leader shared words of wisdom for his followers in a tweet posted on Saturday evening.

Talking about the mystery behind death, he shared: "Death and that which is beyond it are not a secret hiding in heaven. It is right here, right now. If you transcend the limitations of the mental and physical structure, you can access this dimension. Most people just never pay the necessary attention."

