See photos: Woman covers car with cow dung to beat the heat; Internet goes crazy

An Ahmedabad woman is going viral online for using an ingenious method to keep her car cool in the summer by coating it completely with cow dung.

The white sedan is fully covered in cow dung. Pic/Facebook Rupesh Gauranga Das

With the temperatures soaring high, people across the country are finding unique ways to beat the heat in this sweltering summer season. But one Ahmedabad is going viral online for beating the scorching sun and summer heat with one of the most unique things that the internet witnessed today.

The woman, who hails from Ahmedabad, used a crazy method to keep her car cool in the summers by coating it completely with cow dung. Yes, you heard us right. The woman covered her white sedan car completely with cow dung to beat the heat blues.

The image of the car covered in cow dung was shared online by a Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das. In the photos, a white sedan car is seen covered completely with cow dung. While sharing the post on Facebook, Rupesh wrote: Best use of cow dung I have ever seen...To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot!

Facebook user Rupesh shared two pictures of the car completely covered in cow dung from the front to the back and pictures of the cow dung covered car has left netizens intrigued, even confused. Many Facebook users took to the post to express their views.

One user wrote, 'Innovative', while another suggested that the owner could try gobar plaster which will make the car cooler. In India, cow dung is generally used as a coating on the walls and floors in rural parts of the country, which makes the house warm in winters and cold in summers.

