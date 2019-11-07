MENU

See photos: Woman kisses strangers at iconic places, goes viral

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Her holiday pictures went viral on the micro-blogging site and show some flawless shots of two people kissing at iconic locations

Pic/Twitter
Pic/Twitter

Often when one scrolls through social media, one comes across pictures of getting married, people enjoying holidays and doing everything exotic. One woman decided that she didn't have to wait to get the pictures that she wanted.

Her holiday pictures went viral on the micro-blogging site and show some flawless shots of two people kissing at iconic locations.

She posted a picture of herself kissing a guy and wrote, "I hope this guy I met at the Eiffel Tower and asked for a pic of us kissing so I could pretend I had a romantic time in Paris is doing good."

According to Metro.co.uk, Kristiana had always wanted a picture of herself kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. She happened to be there with one of her girlfriends and decided to approach a stranger. She asked him, "Will you kiss me for a picture?" to which the guy replied, "yes, of course."

She posted a similar picture from Rome and yet another one from Kentucky. She also described how would she gather confidence. "I would always walk away with the biggest smile on my face and so much confidence. It kind of became an adrenaline rush for me."

Loading...

