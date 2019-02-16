See pic: Anupam Kher meets 'fantastic actors' Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

bollywood

"Apart from being fantastic actors, they are also delightfully wonderful people (sic)," Anupam Kher wrote while sharing a picture on Instagram.

Anupam Kher, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Anupam Kher caught up with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at a hotel in Atlanta. The veteran actor posted a photograph with Hawn and Rusell, whom the 63-year-old called "fantastic actors".

"It was such a pleasure to meet the golden couple of Hollywood - Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Apart from being fantastic actors they are also delightfully wonderful people. Beautiful encounters, an Indian actor in US," he captioned the image. Kher has been shooting in the US for the medical drama, New Amsterdam.

It was such a pleasure to meet the golden couple of Hollywood @goldiehawn and #KurtRussell. Apart from being fantastic actors they are also delightfully wonderful people.ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #BeautifulEncounters #AnIndianActorInUS pic.twitter.com/gD7uE9mnhb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 14 February 2019

Russell, who is married to Hawn, have worked together in movies like "Overboard", "Swing Shift" and "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band".

Anupam is now gearing up for the second season of the medical drama series New Amsterdam.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates