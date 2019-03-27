See picture: Hardik Pandya wishes Kedar Jadhav on his birthday

ipl-news

Kedar Jadhav was born on March 26, 1985, to a middle-class family in Pune. Kedar Jadhav Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav was a clerk with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board until his retirement, which happened in 2003.

Hardik Pandya with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (Pic, Hardik Pandya Instagram)

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is busy playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019, wished fellow Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav a Happy Birthday by sharing a photo of the duo with MS Dhoni on his Instagram Stories.

Kedar Jadhav was born on March 26, 1985, to a middle-class family in Pune. Kedar Jadhav Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav was a clerk with the Maharashtra State Electricity Board until his retirement, which happened in 2003.

Kedar Jadhav currently plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2019 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He played crucial knocks in the first two matches for the three-time IPL champs against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Kedar Jadhav was initially in the Royal Challengers Bangalore development squad, he was then signed by Delhi Daredevils in 2010. Jadhav made an immediate impact as he scored a 29-ball 50 for Delhi Daredevils against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his debut IPL match. He won the Man of the match award for this innings. In the next season, he was signed by the new franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala, for whom he played only 6 matches that year. In 2013, Kedar Jadhav was signed up by the Delhi Daredevils and played a few matches that season but was not successful.

He was not retained by Delhi in the 2014 IPL auction but was bought back by Delhi for Rs. 2 crores in the same auction.

He also scored 149 runs in 10 innings for Delhi Daredevils in their poor IPL campaign in 2014. Ahead of the 2016 IPL, he was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore for an undisclosed amount. In 2018, he was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 7.8 crores. However, he was ruled out of the tournament after tearing his hamstring in the opening match.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates