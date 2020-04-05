Ira Khan talks about her struggle with complicated dresses through her childhood pictures

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing pictures from her daily life. After sharing with her fans some classy photoshoot pictures, Ira Khan dipped into her family album and fished out a throwback picture of her childhood.

In the picture, a cute little Ira can be seen all perplexed trying to figure out a dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "This is still how I look at complicated dresses. #fashiondiaster #thenandnow #whydoyouhavetogoandmakethingssocomplicated (sic)". Take a look:

A few days ago, she shared some 'bored' selfies on her Instagram account. Ira has been spending her time at her home due to the lockdown imposed by the government to crub the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared three posts and all of them had the same caption- Confession of an Insomniac. She also used hashtags- Why Don't I Just Sleep, Bored, Selfies, Sleep Cycle, and of course, quarantine.

For the unversed, Ira has made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea. The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others. Euripides' Medea revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new life.

On the professional front, her dad, Aamir Khan will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

