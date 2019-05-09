See pictures: Bhubhaneshwar plunged into darkness after Cyclone Fani
Landline telephone services in Puri have started functioning and BSNL and other telecom service providers have also somewhat improved their mobile services
After one of the worst storms, cyclone Fani hit India, millions of households had plunged into darkness. The storm killed over 40 people. NASA tweeted several images today comparing Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack, before and after the storm.
NASA says that the images show the places where lights went out across some of the most affected areas in Odisha. The article reads, "The images show city lighting on April 30 (before the storm) and on May 5, 2019, two days after Fani made landfall. The storm destroyed several transmission towers and uprooted as many as 156,000 utility poles that must re-installed."
The Home Ministry said on Wednesday that the power situation had improved in eight out of nine cyclone-hit districts of Odisha.
The US space agency highlighted that fact that how the images were captured. The images we4re made from, "data acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite"
A team of scientists from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Marshall Space Flight Center processed and corrected the raw VIIRS data to filter out stray light from natural sources (for example, moonlight) and from atmospheric interference, such as dust, haze, and thin clouds," the article reads.
Power outages in #Bhubaneswar and #Cuttack after Cyclone #Fani. https://t.co/X7A9NYDsGi #NASA #India pic.twitter.com/fA4raahpyb— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) May 8, 2019
A team from the central government will soon visit Odisha to assess the damage caused by cyclone Fani. Reviewing the relief measures in Odisha, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha Wednesday asked concerned officials of the state and the Centre to focus on the implementation of the priority plans prepared for restoration of power and telecommunications in Puri and Bhubaneswar and monitor the progress on a day-to-day basis.
