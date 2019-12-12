See Pictures: Irish rock-band U2 arrives in Mumbai ahead of December 15 concert

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Members of Irish rock-band U2 arrived at the Mumbai Airport on Thursday evening. The popular band is set to bring their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour tour celebrating the band's 1987 album by the same name to Mumbai.

The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The rockband showed off their team spirit by donning identical black outfits at the airport. The members were given warm welcome by their fans, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of them. Have a look:



U2 will be performing in India for the first time

The concert will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on December 15 .The concert is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.



U2 band members posing for pictures

In an earlier interview, band member, the band members had shared their excitement about the concert. "Mumbai is the perfect city to end our JT 2019 tour. We are very excited to see you there," said Mullen. "We are very much looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India. A country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theatre, literature, food and so much more. There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp," said Clayton.

To this, Edge added: "We have been around the world with The Joshua Tree and we can't think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour. Mumbai, India, we're coming for you, I hope you're ready." "Mumbai. Let's rock the house," Bono said.

The concert will be opened by music maestro AR Rahman. This is the first time the trio will be on stage together. Rahman will render Ahimsa, his collaborative single with the band. Ahimsa features a hymn from The Tirukkural, a classic Tamil language text on ethics and morality. He will be accompanied by singer daughters, Khatija and Raheema.

The authorities too are leaving no stone unturned for the event. Special local train services have been organised with a special limited halt between Andheri and Nerul following fully-paid bookings by the local team. The up and down train has been fully booked by the team and will run as a special chartered suburban train service on December 15.

