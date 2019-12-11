See pictures: Kriti Sanon jets off to Switzerland for sister Nupur's pre-birthday celebration

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon have winged their way to Switzerland for a winter getaway. Nupur turns a year older on December 15, so it is also a pre-birthday celebration, according to Nupur's Instagram post. The sisters will be visiting Lucerne among other places in the snow-capped Alpine valley.

In the video that went viral on social media, we can see Kriti enjoying her time with Nupur in the alpine country. The Sanon girls can be seen smiling and engaging in a fun banter while soaking in the sun at a lakeside. Check out the video here:

Kriti also painted her Instagram handle with cozy pictures from the vacation. In this picture, we can see the sisters posing for a selfie while enjoying a ride.

She also shared a picture of them enjoying the ride together.

Earlier, Nupur had shared a picture of the two together departing for Switzerland. She captioned it, "And our 'sisters only' trip begins!! My Pre-birthday trip with @kritisanon."

In December 2017, Kriti had also taken off for Switzerland with former beau Sushant Singh Rajput, bestie filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and a bunch of friends.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the period drama, Panipat. She played the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor). The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between Marathas and Afghans.

While the film received a mixed response from the critics and audience, Kriti's role was appreciated. She recently finished shooting for the first schedule of her next project Mimi where she will be seen as a young surrogate mother - the main protagonist in the women-centric flick. The actress will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar.

