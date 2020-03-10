See Pictures: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Holi with Saif, Kareena Kapoor

It is the festival of colours and most of the people are celebrating their day of happiness with family and friends. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is already a social media sensation, was spotted celebrating Holi with his parents.

The tiny tot was seen stepping out of his residence with Kareena and Saif. The trio opted for white outfits for the Holi celebrations.

While the father-son duo donned a white kurta-pyjama, Kareena opted for a white salwar kameez. The pictures of the family are being adored by netizens. Take a look!

Last year too, the tiny tot celebrated Holi in a grand manner. Taimur was seen playing with the water gun at his Bandra residence. Taimur, in his house, was seen in a playful mode while spreading joy with his smile and spraying water from the balcony.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman which was released on January 31. He played the role of debutant Alaya F's father and Tabu's husband in the romantic comedy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming flick Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. She also has Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan slated for release on March 24.

