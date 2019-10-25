See Pictures: Urvashi Rautela slays in her neon green dress at Pagalpanti song launch

Urvashi Rautela is only 25 years of age but her list of achievements I'd never-ending. Her talent and her monotonous hard-working behaviour is commendable for someone at this age. The Great Grand Masti actress is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pagalpanti in which she will be seen in a never-seen-before comedy avatar.

Recently, the makers hosted the song launch of the film titled Tum Par Hum Hain Atke. At the event, the former Miss India slayed in her gorgeous neon blazer dress. Her open hair and evergreen smile perfected her look. She also posted pictures of the event along with a motivational quote. She wrote, "If you see with innocent eyes, everything is divine. Every question I ask is about you. Every step I take is toward you."

The actress dazzled the song launch along side John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast from the film. While sharing some interesting BTS gossip, Urvashi also revealed the next record she’d like to break, other than fashion. The glamour queen wishes to break Anil Kapoor’s record of having done 13 films with the director of Pagalpanti, Anees Bazmee.

If the above pictures aren't enough, take a look at the third one:

Present at the launch event were John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Director Anees Bazmee, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Speaking about the song, Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, features John Abraham and Ileana D'cruz, and it is a remix of Salman Khan and Kajol's 1998 blockbuster, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Pagalpanti boasts of an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and a few others. With a combination of these three fine artists, it is surely a laugh riot. Urvashi Rautela will play the character of Kavya Saurabh Shukla.

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates