See Post: Adah Sharma introduces everyone to the 'new Dracula in town'

Commando 3 (2019) actor Adah Sharma and mother Sheila stepped out of their Bandra home wearing masks that caught our attention. The actor is known for her quirky sense of humour. She referred to herself as the "new Dracula in town."

Have a look at her post right here:

Adah informs that "someone special" gifted her the masks. "Being able to laugh at myself makes life lovely. Also, I try finding humour in terrible situations that I'm stuck in. It helps," says Adah, who will be seen in the web series, The Holiday Season 2. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's horror film, 1920, in 2008. She is also known for films like Phir, the Commando franchise, and Hasee Toh Phasee.

