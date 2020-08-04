See Post: Amitabh Bachchan trolled for a poster; Big B gives a befitting reply

Amitabh Bachchan leaves no stone unturned to praise what's worthy. The actor, once again, thanked a popular food brand on social media, which left the troller agitated. Big B was tested negative on August 2, 2020, and was discharged from the hospital. Later, the popular brand created a poster which shares a thoughtful message for Sooryavansham star. Take a look at the post!

Looking at the post shared, a troll commented, "Kam se kam muft mein toh amulya nahin banen honge... tay rakam li hogi. Saal dar saal badhi hogi (In the process of making you invaluable, they must have given you a fair amount of money, which must have grown with each passing year)."

While many celebrities opt to not respond to such trolls, Amitabh Bachchan replied in a dignified manner to the user, which read, "Bahut badi galat faimi mein chal rahen hain aap, miyan. Jab sach na maloom ho toh aapne swachh mukh ko swachh rakhiye. Na toh main Amul ko endorse karta hoon aur na kabhi kiya hain. Teer chalaane se pehle soch samajh lena chahiye, nahin toh woh aap pe hi aakar geerenge, jaise ki abb hua hai. Teer ki jagah jo mahawraa iss vishaye par woh kisi aur padaarth ka varnan karta hai. Meri sabhya parvarish ne mujhe uss ka varnan karne se rokk diya (You have been living with an impression that is entirely wrong. It is always healthy to think before you speak and keep one’s thoughts clean. I do not endorse Amul and have never have done so in the past. Before you shoot an arrow, watch out that it might just land on you, like it has in this case. In fact, in place of an arrow, there is an idiom that comes to my mind which describes another thing, which, my civilised upbringing prevents me from using.) [sic]"

Sharing the news about his wellness, Amitabh Bachchan posted on social media and thanked his fans for all the love and support.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan made his digital debut with Gulabo Sitabo, on June 12. Gulabo Sitabo, which was supposed to be a theatre release, was finally shown to the people on the web. The makers released the film on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on June 12, 2020.

Gulabo Sitabo marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first film with Amitabh Bachchan, and was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day owing to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

