See Post: Amrita Arora has an adorable birthday wish for son Raayan Ladak, shares lovely pictures

It's the 8th birthday of Amrita Arora's son Raayan Ladak, and mommy dearest had something special in mind. The unavoidable Instagram post had to be one of the things in the to-do list. She shared some adorable pictures of Raayan and what was more lovely was the note she wrote for her.

This is what she wrote- "Happy 8 our wonder boy Ray ... Shine brighter than the brightest Ray of light .. from here to eternity and then some more .." (sic) Have a look right here:

The actress, a few weeks back, had even reacted to her sister Malaika Arora's COVID-19 reports leaking on social media. She had written, ""Price of being a celebrity? New normal? In sickness but not in health?? Is this ok?? My sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better, this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What's has happened to us humans … sad sad state of affairs," (sic)

Arora has acted in films like Girlfriend, Kambakkht Ishq, Golmaal Returns, Kitne Door Kitne Paas, Heroes in her career.

