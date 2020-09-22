See Post: Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump again, talks about gratitude

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy a few days back and fans couldn't contain their excitement. And now, taking to her Instagram account, the actress has flaunted her baby bump again and looked stunning.

She could be seen in a pool, flashing her endearing smile, talked about gratitude and shared two inspirational quotes and words of wisdom. It was indeed a unique caption that she had to share with her fans. This is what she had to write- "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle

Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

That's not all, she had shared a picture of her baby bump a few days back as well. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

It has been a while since fans saw her on the celluloid. Her last release was Zero that came out in 2018, and ever since then, she's yet to make a film announcement. She did produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, though. She will also complete 12 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She began her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.

