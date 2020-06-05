See Post: Jackie and Ayesha Shroff celebrate 43 years of togetherness!

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff are one of the loveliest couples of Bollywood, and today, they celebrate 43 years together. Can you believe it? 43 years! They almost make it look simple, but we all know every relationship comes with its fair share of trials and tribulations. The couple, however, has sailed through life and come out stronger together.

On their special day, Jackie Shroff gave thanks to the almighty for their big wedding anniversary. Jackie and Ayesha got married on June 5, 1987, on the latter's birthday! Sharing a video on Instagram, Jackie wrote, "Uparwale Ki Meherbani... 43 Yrs Not Out..."

View this post on Instagram Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out.... A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) onJun 4, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

In case you're wondering, The above video is from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. Jackie Shroff looks dapper in a white suit paired with black trousers, while Ayesha Shroff looks gorgeous in a pastel lehenga. Don't they make for a smashing couple?

Kids Tiger and Krishna also wished their parents on their wedding anniversary through posts on their social media handles, while also wishing mum Ayesha for her birthday. It's a double celebration for the Shroff today!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news