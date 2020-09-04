See Post: Jennifer Winget shares new selfie, reveals what a 'mid-week crisis' looks like
Jennifer Winget has taken to her Instagram account and shared a series of selfies, one of them reveals her 'mid-week crisis'.
Actress Jennifer Winget has used social media to share a glimpse of her mid-week crisis.
The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, Jennifer is seen wearing a sleeveless black top as she ditches make-up for the selfie. She clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair.
"What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like," she wrote with the image. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like! ðÂÂÂâÂÂï¸Â
In another picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her natural beauty with messy hair and no make-up. "A Revolution In The Making," she wrote. Here it is:
View this post on Instagram
She posted another image, captioned: "Whilst we're all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white." Take a look:
Back in July, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe