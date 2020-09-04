Search

See Post: Jennifer Winget shares new selfie, reveals what a 'mid-week crisis' looks like

Updated: 04 September, 2020 07:45 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Jennifer Winget has taken to her Instagram account and shared a series of selfies, one of them reveals her 'mid-week crisis'.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jennifer Winget
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jennifer Winget

Actress Jennifer Winget has used social media to share a glimpse of her mid-week crisis.

The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, Jennifer is seen wearing a sleeveless black top as she ditches make-up for the selfie. She clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair.

"What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like," she wrote with the image. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like! ðÂÂÂ‍âÂÂï¸Â

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) onSep 1, 2020 at 11:27pm PDT

In another picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her natural beauty with messy hair and no make-up. "A Revolution In The Making," she wrote. Here it is:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A Revolution In The Makingð«

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) onSep 1, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT

She posted another image, captioned: "Whilst we're all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white." Take a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Whilst we’re all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white.

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) onSep 1, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Back in July, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 04 September, 2020 07:00 IST

Tags

jennifer wingettelevision newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK