See Post: Jennifer Winget shares new selfie, reveals what a 'mid-week crisis' looks like

Actress Jennifer Winget has used social media to share a glimpse of her mid-week crisis.

The actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. In the image, Jennifer is seen wearing a sleeveless black top as she ditches make-up for the selfie. She clicked the picture with her left eye covered with hair.

"What a mid-life ...I mean, mid-week crisis, looks like," she wrote with the image. Have a look right here:

In another picture, Jennifer is seen flaunting her natural beauty with messy hair and no make-up. "A Revolution In The Making," she wrote. Here it is:

View this post on Instagram A Revolution In The Makingð« A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) onSep 1, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT

She posted another image, captioned: "Whilst we're all trying to find colour in this black and white world, sometimes, no colour burns brighter than black and white." Take a look:

Back in July, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox.

