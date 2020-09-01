See Post: Karan Johar shares something exciting and it's coming soon

Karan Johar has not been very active on social media after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. He was trolled by his fans and that's the reason he took a hiatus from the platform. He did make a return by dropping comments on Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's posts.

He also wished everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. And now, he has taken to his social media account again to share something exciting with his fans and it's coming soon. No, it's not a film announcement but a book announcement rather. The filmmaker is coming with his first picture book with kids.

As he made this announcement, he shared a video that showed his moments with his children, Roohi and Yash. And he also thanked Twinkle Khanna for introducing him to this world. Have a look at the post right here:

Coming to his work front, he recently had Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which streamed on Netflix. He now has Dostana 2 coming up with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya. This will be followed by his next directorial, Takht. This historical stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Apart from these films, he has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, another true story on Captain Vikram Batra. And then he moves to the world of fiction in the form of Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy.

The first part of this adventure-drama is slated to arrive this year on December 4. And then, he has a film with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey coming up on Valentine's Day, 2021, which will be directed by Shakun Batra.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Karan Johar Returns To Instagram After Two Months

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news