See Post: Maanyata Dutt's recent post on Instagram is full of positive vibes

Published: 15 September, 2020 17:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Maanyata Dutt has taken to her Instagram account and shared a post and it's full of positive vibes, and don't miss the caption.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Maanayata Dutt
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt recently shared a picture on her social media spreading positivity and motivation.

Maanyata has ensured that she is always by Sanjay Dutt's side regardless of what happens and has proven to be a strong pillar of support.

Maanyata shared a photo of herself with the caption, "Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise....the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Maanyata is the personification of a modern woman, apart from taking care of her family, she is also an ace producer and has been a part of films like Prassthanam and Baba with the latter receiving numerous critical acclamations.

