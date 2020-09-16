See Post: Randeep Hooda is back to work, begins dubbing for Radhe

Randeep Hooda's one of the most exciting Instagram posts. From giving glimpses to the fictional world he has created in his films to providing insights into his real world, he does it all. And now, his latest Instagram post will make his fans excited.

The actor has got back to work, finally, and taken to his Instagram account to share a picture where he could be seen dubbing for his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff. It's directed by Prrabhudeva, and was slated to release on May 22 on the occasion of EID but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram Grateful to be back at work ðð½ #Radhe A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) onSep 15, 2020 at 10:43pm PDT

Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan have previously worked in two films together- Kick, Sultan, and this happens to be their third collaboration. In Kick, Khan played a Robinhood-style thief and Hooda a police Officer. This time, Khan protects the law and Hooda plays the antagonist.

The actor is known for films like Monsoon Wedding, D, Risk, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Kick, Sultan, Highway, Ungli, Bombay Talkies, Heroine, and was recently seen with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction.

And talking about Radhe's release, Prrabhudeva recently told Bollywood Hungama, "We have just a small portion of shooting left. No more than 3-4 days. The post-production is on and we can come anytime the theatres open." Talking of getting the audiences back, he said, "If anyone can do this, it's Salman sir."

He added, "He is the hope after the coronavirus. We are waiting for theatres to open so we can give the audience a chance to return. We are okay with Diwali or Christmas 2020. Or with Republic day in 2021. Nothing has been decided."

