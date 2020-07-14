See post: Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

It's Television couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi's wedding anniversary today. The couple, who tied the knot on July 14, 2016, in Delhi, completed fours of marital bliss. Sambhavna took to Instagram to share a post dedicated to her husband, along with an adorable message.

Sharing the throwback picture from their wedding ceremony, Sambhavna wrote alongside in the captions, "Of all the decisions I have taken in my life you have been the best. Happy Anniversary my love @imavinashdwivedi. I have been blessed to have a husband, a friend, a partner like you. You understand me more than I. What more one can ask for? God has given me everything. Love you my baby [sic]"

Check out Sambhavna's Instagram post on her fourth wedding anniversary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial) onJul 13, 2020 at 11:45pm PDT

Avinash Dwivedi, on the other hand, shared a video where he recited a poem dedicated to wife Sambhavna. He wrote in the caption: "Marne se mohabbat sabit nahi hoti. Dedicating this poem to you as you always had this complaint that I never write for you. Excited to see your reaction when you wake up to this surprise. Happy wedding anniversary baby @sambhavnasethofficial [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Dwivedi (@imavinashdwivedi) onJul 13, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

Sambhavna met Avinash during the shooting of a regional dance reality show, where she was his mentor in 2010. Avinash is also a dancer. The couple dated for five years and got engaged in February 2016. Sambhavna's parents were initially against the marriage, however, they were convinced soon and are now happy for them.

Our best wishes to Sambhavna and Avinash.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news