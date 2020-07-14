See post: Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary
It's Television couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi's wedding anniversary today. The couple, who tied the knot on July 14, 2016, in Delhi, completed fours of marital bliss. Sambhavna took to Instagram to share a post dedicated to her husband, along with an adorable message.
Sharing the throwback picture from their wedding ceremony, Sambhavna wrote alongside in the captions, "Of all the decisions I have taken in my life you have been the best. Happy Anniversary my love @imavinashdwivedi. I have been blessed to have a husband, a friend, a partner like you. You understand me more than I. What more one can ask for? God has given me everything. Love you my baby [sic]"
Avinash Dwivedi, on the other hand, shared a video where he recited a poem dedicated to wife Sambhavna. He wrote in the caption: "Marne se mohabbat sabit nahi hoti. Dedicating this poem to you as you always had this complaint that I never write for you. Excited to see your reaction when you wake up to this surprise. Happy wedding anniversary baby @sambhavnasethofficial [sic]"
Sambhavna met Avinash during the shooting of a regional dance reality show, where she was his mentor in 2010. Avinash is also a dancer. The couple dated for five years and got engaged in February 2016. Sambhavna's parents were initially against the marriage, however, they were convinced soon and are now happy for them.
Our best wishes to Sambhavna and Avinash.
Sambhavna Seth looks gorgeous as the bride! All pics/Yogen Shah
Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi tied the knot on July 14, 2016, in Delhi
Sambhavna Seth got engaged to Avinash Dwivedi, her actor-dancer boyfriend of five years, in February this year
Sambhavna Seth has been flooding her Instagram account with photos of her pre-wedding festivities
Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi make for a picture perfect couple at their wedding!
Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi got married in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi
Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi at their wedding ceremony in Delhi
Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi with family at their wedding ceremony
Sambhavna Seth with her father at the wedding
Avinash Dwivedi with family at the wedding
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth married her longtime boyfriend Avinash Dwivedi in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi. One year on, we have pictures from the wedding ceremony...
