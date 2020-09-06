See Post: Television actor Balraj Syal gets married to singer Deepti Tuli

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Balraj Syal is now a married man. He has tied the knot in a low-key ceremony with singer Deepti Tuli. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture where both the groom and the bride looked gorgeous.

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram ð @deeptitulimusic ð· @sonuphotozphotography A post shared by BallRaaj (@balrajsyal) onSep 5, 2020 at 11:39pm PDT

And talking about the meeting that happened with Tuli while speaking to Times of India, this is what the actor had to say, "We met in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. I was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. I developed an instant liking for her, but I guess, she didn't like me much or else she would have responded to my text messages."

He continued, "Later, I went to shoot for Fear Factor: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and kept texting her, but didn't get a desired response. It was during my trip to Turkey and Greece that we started having long conversations. I met her a couple of times after I returned, and proposed marriage to her on my birthday during a getaway in Goa."

Talking about the low-key ceremony, Syal stated, "During the initial months of lockdown, I didn't want to have a social wedding owing to safety concerns. Then I considered a registered marriage, but agni ke saamne phere lena zaroori tha. Finally, our parents asked us to come home once the flights resumed and our wedding date was fixed. The shaadi happened with all the rituals."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news