See Post: Varun Badola's father passes away, actor pens an emotional note

Veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola, who was associated with a lot of films and television serials over the years, breathed his last on November 23. He was the father of television and Bollywood actor Varun Badola. Taking to his Instagram account, Varun shared an old picture of his father and recollected the days when he imparted some lessons to him and his legacy as an artist.

This is what he wrote - "A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made teaching a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow (sic)."

He added, "If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance (sic)."

His co-star from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari, commented on the post and wrote this - "Pls accept my condolences Varun... May he rest in peace."

Vishwa Mohan Badola's contribution towards Indian theatre was immense. He was not just an actor in television and films, but also a stage artist. His serial Amma and Family in 1995 was a critical success. Another show of his that was very successful and popular among viewers was Zindagi Kitni Khoobsurat Hai that came out in 2001.

Varun Badola has also successfully dabbled in both television and films. He was seen in shows like Astitva and is now acting in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. He was also one of the writers of the recent web show, Undekhi, which received tremendous appreciation. Badola has also acted in films like Azhar, Main Meri Patni Aur Woh, and Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.

