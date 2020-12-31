See Posts: Shilpa Shetty 'weekending on Wednesday', share a stunning pictures

Weekending on Wednesday, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned body in a black figure-hugging dress amid her vacation in Goa. The 'Life In A Metro' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed photograph that features herself effortlessly posing for the lens. In the first snap, the 'Apne' star is seen folding her arms behind her head while her luscious locks fare left open in the air, and she stunningly poses amid her vacation.

The 'Dhadkan' star captioned the post as, "In the mood to beat every age-old cliche...So, I'm weekending on a Wednesday. #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay. [sic]" With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 2 lakh fans liked it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Jacqueline Fernandez chimed into the comments section, writing," Oh my god!!! You are a goddess!!!" Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant commented, "Jaala Mukhi (fire emoticon) @theshilpashetty"

She shared another post and wrote, "Soaking in the sun Enjoying a cool breeze It's moments like these, That I'd love to freeze [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an aeroplane before flying off to Goa on vacation.

