See the change

Haryana has been notorious for having a skewed sex ratio for years. The figures for 2019, as per data released by the Civil Registration System (CRS) of the state government, stood at 923 girls for every 1,000 boys. This state is also enmeshed in patriarchal norms and gender-based violence — subjects filmmaker Vibha Bakshi delves into in her documentary Son Rise, which is being screened online today by Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai and the Jerome A Chazen Institute for Global Business, Columbia Business School.

The National Award-winning director and producer digs deep into illegal issues of gender-selective abortions, bride buying and kidnapping, among others. But at the same time, she also focusses on men from the state who are fighting for change. The documentary has won multiple awards since its release in 2019, including Best Documentary at the New York Indian Film Festival, and makes for an important watch, especially in today's times. Registration for the screening is mandatory.

On Today

Free

Log on to chazen.moviesaints.com/movie/son-rise

