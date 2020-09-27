See video: Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi
Superstar Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, and pictures and videos from the set are doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral images and clips, Aamir is seen talking to his crew during an outdoor stint.
Aamir's look has impressed his fans. "He looks so young," a user commented, seeing the pictures and videos. Another user wrote: "Amazing. Eagerly waiting for his movie."
"Laal Singh Chaddha" is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' movie "Forrest Gump". The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also currently in Delhi.
