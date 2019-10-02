See Video: Ananya Panday urges fans to build a Swachh Social Media

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ananya Panday launched a new campaign called Swachh Social Media with her digital social responsibility initiative 'So Positive' with a resolve to spread positivity across the Social Media and her call is so real, in order to curb social media bullying.

The Student of the Year 2 took to her social media and kickstarted the 'Swachh Social Media' campaign with an informative video where she talks about the repercussions of social media bullying and the solution with a campaign which holds much relevance.

Sharing the video- Ananya Panday shared, "We all need to be the change that we want to see around us. Today, I have pledged that I won’t use abusive language on social media with the intent to hurt someone If you also feel that we need our social environment to be cleaner and more positive, please take this step for a #SwachhSocialMedia #SoPositive @sopositivedsr."

View this post on Instagram

Earlier, Ananya on the occasion of World Social Media Day announced her new initiative named So Positive in order to confront social media bullying. So Positive is an original cause taken up by Ananya, which is backed with substantial data, research and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. The initiative's prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and is very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by those who have been on the receiving end of destructive criticism.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya's initiative is centred around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as the government and lawyers, to name a few.

The teen sensation is now shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Pandey as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

