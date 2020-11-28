See Video: Disha Patani acing her flying kicks will amaze you

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video that captures her attempting flying kicks and, going by the clip, Disha has aced it, too. The actress posted the video on Instagram where she is seen pulling off consecutive flying kicks. For the caption, she chose a girl and a sloth emoji.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.

