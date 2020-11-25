See Video: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar enjoy underwater diving in 'swimming pool'

Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on Tuesday treated fans to an underwater picture of themselves practising diving and breathing in a swimming pool.

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' actor's girlfriend Shibani who has been sharing several pictures from her Maldives trip with Akhtar, took to Instagram to share the recent click.

The picture shows the couple decked up in proper gear including goggles and underwater breathing devices. "My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool, because that's where we are in this picture @faroutakhtar," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The couple has been enjoying a getaway at the serene beaches of Maldives.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever