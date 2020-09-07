See Video: Rakesh Roshan has a grand birthday celebration with Hrithik and family

Rakesh Roshan turned a year younger on September 6, and on this occasion, Pinkie Roshan has now taken to her Instagram account to share some glimpses of the in-house celebrations that were nothing less than grand.

In the video, we could see the filmmaker cutting his birthday cake as son Hrithik Roshan, grandchildren, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and Sussanne Khan, and other members of the family cheered and clapped. Take a look:

And Pinkie Roshan also shared a picture of the birthday cake and it definitely looks delicious. Have a look right here:

Coming back to Rakesh Roshan, he transitioned from acting to direction and went on to direct some really successful films like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koyla, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. And as far as Hrithik Roshan is concerned, he had a great 2019 with the dual success of Super 30 and War.

The actor made his debut in 2000, tasted fame and superstardom and went on to deliver hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Bang Bang.

