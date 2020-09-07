Search

See Video: Rakesh Roshan has a grand birthday celebration with Hrithik and family

Updated: 07 September, 2020 14:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Rakesh Roshan, who celebrated his birthday on September 6, had a grand celebration indeed, and Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account to share the video of the in-house celebrations.

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Celebrations/Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Pinkie Roshan
Rakesh Roshan turned a year younger on September 6, and on this occasion, Pinkie Roshan has now taken to her Instagram account to share some glimpses of the in-house celebrations that were nothing less than grand.

In the video, we could see the filmmaker cutting his birthday cake as son Hrithik Roshan, grandchildren, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and Sussanne Khan, and other members of the family cheered and clapped. Take a look:

 
 
 
#happybirthdayMrRoshan#wemakeit with love and memories #âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onSep 6, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

And Pinkie Roshan also shared a picture of the birthday cake and it definitely looks delicious. Have a look right here:

Coming back to Rakesh Roshan, he transitioned from acting to direction and went on to direct some really successful films like Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koyla, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. And as far as Hrithik Roshan is concerned, he had a great 2019 with the dual success of Super 30 and War.

The actor made his debut in 2000, tasted fame and superstardom and went on to deliver hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Bang Bang. 

First Published: 07 September, 2020 13:21 IST

