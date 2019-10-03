See Video: Ranveer Singh's long hoodie look leaves a toddler crying

Where there's Ranveer Singh, things have to be out of the box. The Bajirao Mastani actor is known to make noise with his out-of-the-world fashion, and leave the entire town talking about him and his overboard attires. However, his over the top attire left his little fan teary-eyed.

This happened when Singh was seen donning a long orange hoodie with dark sunglasses, neon green shoes at his regular outings. The actor also happily posed for the paparazzi and had a brief interaction. However, little did the actor know his outfit would scare a toddler. When the actor came near the toddler to interact with him, his outfit scared the little munchkin who then started crying. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onOct 1, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT

With his unusual look, Singh can be called as the new trendsetter of Bollywood. From the looks of it, he is is the only actor who can clothe in a peculiar manner with swag.

Currently, the Simmba star has reasons more than one to rejoice. After bagging the best actor award for Padmaavat and having a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, his film Gully Boy has been selected as the official Indian feature film entry to the 92nd Academy Awards.

Speaking about it, he told mid-day, "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! - Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage."

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor is currently shooting for the film, '83, which is about the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While Singh portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

