See Video: Sanya Malhotra treats fans exemplary dance performance, this time with Beyonce

Every time Sanya Malhotra comes on screen it's a pure delight to watch the young actress spread her charm, however, the actress is not just an on-screen star but also an amazing dancer in real life.

While Sanya Malhotra impresses the audience with her great acting abilities which were seen in Dangal, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho and Photograph, the actress has also never failed to win hearts on social media with her effortless dancing. Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and the testimony of the same is her official social media account which is filled with various super classic dance videos.

She has always impressed the audiences with her talent and her swift dance moves. Keeping her social media game-high, she has uploaded various dance videos that have taken the internet by storm. Recently the actress shared yet another of her hot dance moves in a Beyonce video. She wrote, "Always wanted to be in @beyonce's video, so I planted myself in there! (sic)". Take a look:

With her unconventional movie choices and strong performances, Sanya Malhotra has become a popular face among cinema lovers in a very short time. Along with her acting, dancing is also one of the perks that make her stand out the most.

