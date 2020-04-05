See Video: Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra gives her a massage in exchange for a cake
Shilpa Shetty regularly gives us insights of her quarantine time and the fun and play she has with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra
Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.
Shilpa Shetty too is spending time with her family. The actress regularly gives us insights of her quarantine time and the family time she has with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra. Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her son on her Instagram handle. In the video, one can see her son giving her a massage. Viaan being the obedient son gives his mumma a massage while doting mother Shilpa promises to bake a cake for him as a barter deal.
Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before (sic)."
Through the lockdown period, Shilpa has been putting out interesting posts to motivate fans to stay at home. She shared a video last week in which she can be seen "crafting memories" with her son.
In another post, the actress can be seen cleaning her garden area.
Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year through surrogacy.
