See Video: Varun Dhawan cheers for Shraddha Kapoor as she sings Sun Saathiya at college event

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her movie Street Dancer 3D, which released this Friday, January 24. Recently, the actress and her co-star Varun Dhawan were seen at a college promoting the movie, where she witnessed an immense fan frenzy at the college.

Shraddha also gave a glimpse of her vocal skills by singing on her popular ABCD 2 song Sun Saathiya with Varun Dhawan in presence. Even the audience sang along with Shraddha and made it a gala event. Varun looked amazed at her co-star's singing talent and was seen cheering her. He was also spotted motivating the crowd to sing with her. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram #ShraddhaKapoor #shraddhakapoorfans #StreetDancer3D #StreetDancer3 #sunsathiya A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) onJan 23, 2020 at 2:24pm PST

Varun and Shraddha reunite after five years. They were last seen working together in ABCD 2 as a team to win the dance trophy. However, in Street Dancer, they will find themselves on the opposite side this time as the hero is from India and the heroine from Pakistan. Street Dancer 3D has been a physically taxing and challenging film for the actors. What's makes the film more interesting is the presence of Prabhudeva in the same frame. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24.

