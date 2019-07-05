Search

See Videos: Have you seen the latest 'Invisible Challenge' which is paw-dorable!

Updated: Jul 05, 2019, 14:26 IST

While the 'Bottle Cap Challenge' has taken over humans, the Invisible challenge for dogs is winning hearts online

In the 'Invisible Challenge' viral trend, adorable dogs try to cross over invisible cellophane sheets

Online trends and challenges never cease to stop and now, after the Kiki challenge, Triangle Challenge, and the 'Bottle Cap Challenge', netizens are going crazy over the new one that has arrived. Not only is the challenge fresh and has gone viral over the internet. But the viral videos that are doing the rounds in the 'Invisible Challenge' are adorable and cute.

The newest challenge to arrive is the 'Invisible Challenge' and it has become a sensation overnight with Twitter flooded with the app users tweeting videos of their dogs while they put transparent cellophane sheets in front of them. The 'Invisible Challenge' involves dogs trying to cross over invisible cellophane sheets.

These viral videos are full of adorable dogs trying to win from the transparent cellophane sheets in an attempt to follow their parents. The viral video shows the owners of the dogs running towards the sheet and then jumping over them as the dogs try to follow and replicate it. The confusion and the astonishment that is seen on the faces of these dogs is winning hearts online.

Even when the pet owners try to bribe their dogs and call them, the dogs are not able to decode as to how to cross the invisible gate. Since the time it has gone viral, netizens have fallen in love with the challenge and the adorable dogs in the viral videos.

Here are some of the best paw-dorable videos from the Invisible challenge:

This above tweet sums up exactly netizens are feeling after watching the Invisible challenge.

