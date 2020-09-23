See videos: Prateik Babbar packs a punch

After he was awarded the white belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Prateik Babbar is keen that fans take up the self-defence martial art and combat sport. It took him nine months to accomplish it.

"Everyone should learn some form of self-defence, especially women. It is good to keep yourself guarded at all times," the actor said. He will be connecting with fans via social media to discuss the various techniques of it.

Meanwhile, Prateik posted a few videos on Instagram for his fans to give a glimpse of his practice sessions:

Here's another set of pictures, where Prateik is wearing boxing gloves:

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. While the film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2021 release, we wonder if Prateik's bulky look is part of the role.

Prateik Babbar will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

