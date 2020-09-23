Search

See videos: Prateik Babbar packs a punch

Updated: 23 September, 2020 11:28 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Prateik Babbar is keen that fans take up the self-defence martial art and combat sport. It took him nine months to accomplish it

Prateik Babbar
Prateik Babbar

After he was awarded the white belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Prateik Babbar is keen that fans take up the self-defence martial art and combat sport. It took him nine months to accomplish it.

"Everyone should learn some form of self-defence, especially women. It is good to keep yourself guarded at all times," the actor said. He will be connecting with fans via social media to discuss the various techniques of it.

Meanwhile, Prateik posted a few videos on Instagram for his fans to give a glimpse of his practice sessions:

Here's another set of pictures, where Prateik is wearing boxing gloves:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

round 2 with the #maestro #magician ðÂÂ©âÂ¤ï¸Â thank you boss man! @aalimhakim ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat) onSep 9, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

@rohityson @everlast #turbo ðÂ¥ÂâÂ¡ï¸Â

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat) onAug 6, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. While the film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2021 release, we wonder if Prateik's bulky look is part of the role.

Prateik Babbar will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 23 September, 2020 10:43 IST

Tags

prateik babbarbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK