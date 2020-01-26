See you at Sula!

It's been 20 years since Sula set up shop in Nasik, and 13 since it launched its wine and music festival. Like old wine, the latter has aged well. If you want to get out of Mumbai for a weekend and laze over glasses of cabernet sauvignon, book a seat at Sula’s open-air ampitheatre. It’s got a cool backdrop too—rolling hills and the tranquil Gangapur lake.

We rummaged through the programming schedule to bring you the best of what to catch while there.

My Baby: Hailing from Amsterdam, this band is rooted in funk, blues and country. This is dance music to hypnotize you, especially as it takes off from gospel music, infused with folk melodies. Think seventies funk, African desert blues, Moroccan gnawa, Indian raga and electronica—a heady mix.

Hot Chip: This London synth pop band ensures you are dancing after you get tipsy. In fact, their single, Ready for the Floor, was nominated at the Grammys for Best Dance Recording in 2008. We heard it, and it’s brilliant. Very old-school disco.

Salim- Sulaiman: But if nothing else but Bollywood is your jam, then Salim and Sulaiman will be there to play their biggest hits. We hope they include Ainvayi ainvayi, because we just can’t get enough of it after a drink.

Add-ons: There are also early morning yoga sessions, cycling through the vines and camping under the stars. And what goes well with wine? Pizza. There is a lot of that too. We love that for every ticket sold, Sula Vineyards will plant a tree on your behalf.

When: February 1 and 2

Where: Sula Vineyards, Nasik

Book: Early bird tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 (single-day pass) and R4,000 (two-day pass)

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates